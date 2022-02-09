Tiger Shroff all set to hit box office with Eid and Christmas releases, upcoming big budget films | Tiger Shroff is ready to explode at the box office – 2022, Eid, Christmas of 2023 locked

Heropanti 2 – Eid Release

Heropanti 2 was earlier scheduled for May 6, 2022, but is now going to release on Eid 2022 i.e. on April 29. This will be Tiger Shroff’s first Eid release. Seeing the craze of Tiger’s action films, it can be believed that this can be a bang inning.

Collision with Ajay Devgan

Well, Tiger is not coming alone on Eid, but Ajay Devgan- Amitabh Bachchan- Rakul Preet starrer film “Runway 34” is releasing on this day. There is no doubt that there will be a tremendous competition at the box office with these two big films.

Ganpat

At the same time, Tiger’s film Ganpat is coming on Christmas 2022.. in theaters near you. Tiger and Kriti Sanon will be seen in this action-thriller film. Vikas Bahl is directing the film.

christmas box office

Films released on Christmas have often created panic at the box office. Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, PK Ho Ya… Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai… all these movies were blockbusters.

big mian small mian

At the same time, now Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer biggest action entertainer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has been announced. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated to release on Christmas 2023. Vashu Bhagnani is producing the film.

