Tiger Shroff announces release date with the teaser of ‘Ganapath’, absolutely fantastic! Tiger Shroff announces release date with great teaser of ‘Ganpat’

Superstar Tiger Shroff is currently busy with many great films and news is coming out one after the other. Let us inform that a video teaser has been released on the social media of Tiger Shroff, which is from the film Ganpat. Actually, the release date of this film has been announced with this video teaser. Tiger Shroff will do strong action in this film and it has been told in the video teaser that the film will be released on 23 December 2022.

Tiger Shroff writes .. “Be ready, Ganpat has come to meet the public with the blessings of God. Next Christmas in theaters near you. December 23, a year of Ganpat release.

Talking about this video, Tiger Shroff is seen jumping in his style and shirtless, his magnificent body is seen. Tiger Shroff has tagged Kriti Sanon in this post.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

#Tiger #Shroff #announces #release #date #teaser #Ganapath #absolutely #fantastic #Tiger #Shroff #announces #release #date #great #teaser #Ganpat