Tiger Shroff Dance On Manike Mange Hithe: Tiger Shroff Awesome Dance On Sri Lankan Song Manike Mange Hithe Viral Video And Hrithik Roshan Comment- Video: Tiger Shroff Awesome Dance On Sri Lankan Song, Video Goes Viral

Tiger Shroff Dance On Manike Mange Hithe

After the song ‘Baspan Ka Pyaar’, a song has been circulating on social media for the last few days, sung by singer Yohani. The lyrics of this song are ‘Manike Maazhe Hithe’. While Amitabh Bachchan recently praised the song and Yohani’s velvety voice, actor Tiger Shroff has done an amazing dance to the song.

The video shows Tiger Shroff doing an amazing dance move to this song with friend and choreographer Paresh. Tiger danced in such a way that even Hrithik Roshan could not live without praising him. Tiger Shroff shared this dance video on his Instagram account. This video has received millions of views so far.



Iger Tik Roshan commented, ‘Great to see Tiger’s shiny dance moves.

Who’s behind the beads is the singer Johnny

At the same time, fans have praised Tiger’s smooth dance moves. He is calling her a cool and easy dancer. Talk about singer Yohani, who sang ‘Manike Maazhe Hithe’, then she is from Sri Lanka. His full name is Johnny Diloka DeSilva. He was born on July 30, 1993, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Yohani started his career as a YouTuber in 2016. Yohani is now known as the ‘Rap Princess’ in Sri Lanka.