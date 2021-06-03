Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani booked for violating pandemic norms by roaming at public place

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani had been booked on Wednesday for allegedly violating the pandemic norms by roaming at a public scheme with out a licensed trigger, Mumbai Police confirmed.

Shroff turned as quickly as came upon roaming in relation to the Bandra bandstand throughout the night, hours after the two PM time limit for restrictions on the movement of of us outdoors their properties with out a licensed trigger.

As per experiences, the police came upon that the 2 actors had been out for a drive.

“A police crew observed Shroff roaming throughout the Bandstand place throughout the night. When questioned, he could not give a considerable reply to why he turned as quickly as roaming outdoors. Police took down his essential elements and registered a case beneath half 188 (Disobeying the document of public servant) of the IPC,” the nice acknowledged, alongside facet it turned as quickly as a bailable offence and no arrest turned as quickly as made.

Survey the tweet



Inside the continued ‘Battle’ in opposition to the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra price dearly to 2 actors who had been booked beneath sections 188, 34 IPC by

Bandra PStn . We inquire all Mumbaikars to keep away from useless ‘Heropanti’ which is able to compromise on security in opposition to #COVID19 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 3, 2021

(With inputs from Press Perception of India)