Tiger Shroff fulfilled his childhood dream, buying a luxurious house for his family

It is no secret how close the Bollywood actor is to his family. Now Tiger has fulfilled a dream of his family. Tiger has gifted a luxurious apartment to his parents and Ayesha Shroff. Now the whole family is going to live together in this luxurious house. Tiger had wanted to buy this house for a long time. In an interview, Tiger had said that he had wanted to visit his parents for a long time and now his dream is finally coming true. Tiger said it was all a blessing from his parents that he could come so far and he would always be grateful to his parents for that. The tiger has migrated with his parents and his sister to this large house in Khar, Mumbai. The entire family used to live in a small flat in Bandra. Tiger said he wanted to buy a luxurious house for his parents before he became an actor. Jackie Shroff is also very happy after buying this new home. He said he is proud of the tiger. Speaking of the work front, Tiger has several films. Currently, he is working on Vikas Behl’s ‘Ganapat’ in which Kriti Sanon will be seen with him. Apart from this, he also has the film ‘Hiropanti 2’ with Tara Sutaria. In addition to the fourth film in his superhit series Baagi, Tiger will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film ‘Rambo’.