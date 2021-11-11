Entertainment

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is in discussion these days due to her upcoming films. After Adipurush, Kriti Sanon’s film which is being discussed is Ganpat directed by Vikas Bahl. Action hero Tiger Shroff will be seen again in this film. Kriti Sanon will be seen doing action in this film. According to the report, Kriti Sanon has started her preparations for this. A video of Kriti Sanon’s character Jassi has surfaced from the UK schedule of Ganpat.

In this video, Kriti Sanon is seen banging in her action look. Kriti has shared this video of her on Instagram. In this video once again Kriti Sanon is showing in her own style that she is fully ready for action. Tadka is also included with this video.

In this video, Kriti Sanon comes towards the bike with her full style. In this video the keys are turned. At the same time, Kriti Sanon leaves with a bike. In this video a voice comes from behind that Ma’am, the shoot is here. Here. Let us tell you that this pair of Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff will be released in theaters on December 23 next year.

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff have previously appeared together in Heropanti. This has been the debut film of both. According to the report, Tiger will once again be seen showing his muscular body and smoky action here as well. After Kriti Sanon finished shooting for Adipurush, the entire focus is now on the shooting of Ganpat. Tiger Shroff had said about the release of the film Ganpat that Ganpat is my most ambitious and challenging film. This film will be a big challenge for me in terms of action.

Tiger Shroff Ganapath film kriti sanon share her action look video, have a look here

Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 13:34 [IST]

