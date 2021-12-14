Tiger Shroff heropanti 2 eid 2022 release break salman khan eid box office record detail report. Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 Eid 2022 release will break Salman Khan’s Eid box office record detail report

Heropanti 2 and Meday

This time Ajay Devgan’s Meday may release with Tiger Shroff on Eid. In such a situation, the competition of Tiger and Singham can be seen at the box office. Tara Sutaria is opposite Tiger in Heropanti 2. On the other hand, if you look at the casting of Mede, then Ajay Devgan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen. Ajay Devgan is in the role of pilot in this film. The biggest USP of Heropanti 2 this time is the Hollywood level action sequences that have never been a part of Tiger’s previous films.

What will be the advantage of Tiger in comparison to Salman Khan?

Tiger himself has designed several action sequences for Heropanti 2. On the other hand, it is also being said that due to Corona, no major film has been released for the last two years or is facing the loss of release on OTT. In such a situation, the clash of many films will be seen in the year 2022 due to lack of date. At the same time, whether Tiger and Ajay Devgan will get the benefit of Eid compared to Salman Khan, it is a matter of thinking. Eid means only Bhaijaan’s film among fans.

salman khan eid box office

Salman Khan’s fans make cinema halls housefull on Eid. Films on Eid also earn crores according to the stardom of Salman Khan. Salman Khan continued with the year 2009 with Wanted, earning release on Eid. Wanted was such a film of Salman Khan’s career that again put him on the car of stardom. Wanted, released on the occasion of Eid, was a super hit and earned 61 crores. Every year on Eid, the earnings of Salman’s films kept increasing at a fast pace.

