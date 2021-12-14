Tiger Shroff heropanti 2 eid 2022 release break salman khan eid box office record detail report. Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 Eid 2022 release will break Salman Khan’s Eid box office record detail report
Heropanti 2 and Meday
This time Ajay Devgan’s Meday may release with Tiger Shroff on Eid. In such a situation, the competition of Tiger and Singham can be seen at the box office. Tara Sutaria is opposite Tiger in Heropanti 2. On the other hand, if you look at the casting of Mede, then Ajay Devgan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen. Ajay Devgan is in the role of pilot in this film. The biggest USP of Heropanti 2 this time is the Hollywood level action sequences that have never been a part of Tiger’s previous films.
What will be the advantage of Tiger in comparison to Salman Khan?
Tiger himself has designed several action sequences for Heropanti 2. On the other hand, it is also being said that due to Corona, no major film has been released for the last two years or is facing the loss of release on OTT. In such a situation, the clash of many films will be seen in the year 2022 due to lack of date. At the same time, whether Tiger and Ajay Devgan will get the benefit of Eid compared to Salman Khan, it is a matter of thinking. Eid means only Bhaijaan’s film among fans.
salman khan eid box office
Salman Khan’s fans make cinema halls housefull on Eid. Films on Eid also earn crores according to the stardom of Salman Khan. Salman Khan continued with the year 2009 with Wanted, earning release on Eid. Wanted was such a film of Salman Khan’s career that again put him on the car of stardom. Wanted, released on the occasion of Eid, was a super hit and earned 61 crores. Every year on Eid, the earnings of Salman’s films kept increasing at a fast pace.
salman khan eid box office in india
In 2010, Salman Khan’s Dabangg earned 140 crores in Bharat. In the year 2011, Bodyguard earned 148.86 crores on Eid release. Ek Tha Tiger earned 199 crore Indians in the year 2012 after its release on Eid. Salman Khan’s Kick released in the year 2014. Kick earned 233 crores in India upon Eid release. Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in the year 2015. Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned the biggest 233 crores. Salman Khan’s Sultan earned 300 crore Indians in the year 2016. Tubelight earned 120 crores in the year 2017 even after being weak in terms of reviews. Race 2 Eid released in the year 2018. The film also did not get much rating in the review. Race 3 earned 167 crores.
salman khan earning details 10 years at box office
Released in the year 2019, Salman Khan’s Bharat earned 211 crores at the box office by releasing on Eid. Even Salman Khan’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai also released in the year 2021 on the occasion of Eid. With this, the makers did a business of 208 crores including digital rights and other things. Then it will be interesting to see whether Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 can break the box office record of Salman Khan’s Eid films or not.
tiger shroff box office details
Tiger’s debut film Heropanti earned 52.92 crores at the box office. Baaghi earned 76.34 crores at the box office. The box office collection of Baaghi 2 has been 164.38 crores. War earned 317 crores at the box office. Baaghi 3 earned 93.37 crores at the box office.
