Tiger Shroff on working with Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan- He is the original action khiladi | Tiger Shroff is excited to work with Akshay Kumar- Said, ‘Akshay sir is an original action hero’
Jackky Bhagnani also praised
Tiger also praised his friend and producer Jackky Bhagnani while talking about the film.. and said, “This film is extra special for me as I am getting a chance to work with my brother, Jackky Bhagnani again. . I am excited to partner with them again.”
how did it start
He said, “I remember it all started in London when I was shooting for a film and Jackie went there to shoot one of his films. There we met… we were talking about event films. It was, when Jackie gave the idea of two-hero movies – the kind of movies we grew up watching. He said, why not make the biggest action entertainer ever! .. he just thought of it and things It started from there.”
The film is very close to the heart
Producer Vashu Bhagnani says, “It is very close to my heart as this film brought together two legends Amit ji and Govinda and was directed by my favorite David ji. Mere Chhote Miyan Jackie (Bhagnani) was named Ali Abbas Zafar. It’s a pleasure to re-create with you who have a brilliant vision for the film. I am very happy to bring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as our Bade Miyan and Chhote Miyan for the new generation of audience in 2023. I’m happy.”
Will release in 5 languages
Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.. Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, this Pooja Entertainment production is slated to release in December 2023 in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. ready for
Ali Abbas Zafar will direct
After delivering box office hits like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Bharat blockbuster director Ali Abbas Zafar is now all set to direct Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Box office ready for blast
The news of Pooja Entertainment resuming the ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ franchise has already hit different levels of popularity. There is no doubt that this film is going to create havoc at the box office.
