Tiger Shroff post a picture with Ganapath producer Jakky Bhagnani! Jackie Shroff’s picture surfaced from the sets of Ganpat, first glimpse of strong action!

How hard actor Tiger Shroff works for his project is not hidden from anyone. In the coming days, some kind of post is seen on social media where they share their pictures. At this time she is very busy with many powerful films and one of them is Ganpat. A picture of Tiger Shroff is becoming increasingly viral in which he is seen with Jackky Bhagnani. Jackky Bhagnani is the producer of Tiger Shroff’s film Ganpat.

He is going to be seen doing strong action in Ganpat, he is seen in this picture. Actually Tiger Shroff is seen injured and both the people are enjoying the snowfall. Tiger himself shared this picture and wrote in the caption..

He is with his brother and boss Jackky Bhagnani. A big news was revealed about the lead actress of this film i.e. Kriti Sanon. It was revealed that along with Tiger, Kriti Sanon is also going to make a big bang in this film.

If reports are to be believed, Kriti Sanon is currently taking training for the action sequences of the film. On the work front, Kriti Sanon is also very busy with Prabhas’s film Adi Purush. For this she is taking out dates.

Apart from this, Kriti Sanon is also busy with the film Bhediya. Talking about Tiger, he believes in doing action films continuously. He shook everyone with the action of the rebel series. Please tell that Tiger Shroff can be seen again in the next film of Baaghi.

