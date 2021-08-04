Tiger Shroff Reacts To Being Called Bikini Babe By Ram Goapl Varma

Mumbai. Actor Tiger Shroff was recently seen on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show ‘Pinch 2’. In this talk show, Tiger gave answers on matters ranging from his virginity to his initial journey in films and being trolled by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. According to the format of the show, the same questions were asked to Tiger in which the actor was trolled. Tiger also replied to Verma’s comment in which he had called the actor a ‘bikini babe’.

Told Tiger a ‘bikini babe’

In Arbaaz’s show, Tiger told that when his first film was released, he was compared to his father Jackie Shroff. Bad comments also started coming about his personality. Ram Gopal Varma, a well-known name of the film world, also joined this trolling. Verma made several tweets in March 2017 and even called Tiger a ‘bikini babe’. Verma wrote, ‘Tiger you are great at martial arts, but if Bruce Lee ever posed like a bikini babe like this, he would never have become Bruce Lee. Just think.’ Verma also wrote that apart from Salman Khan, no one can match Jackie Shroff. To this Tiger replied, ‘Can’t even match Bruce Lee, so sir, I think you are absolutely right.’

Also read: When Jackie Shroff had to sell his house and furniture, Tiger Shroff used to sleep on the floor

@iTIGERSHROFF U are great at martial arts but if BRUCE LEE ever posed like a bikini babe like u he wouldn’t have bcm BRUCE LEE..Please think pic.twitter.com/4Y8jvOP77T — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

Also read: Jackie Shroff took care of Tiger’s alleged girlfriend like this, used to take his favorite food for the actress

‘You have everything, just don’t have a beard’

To this, Tiger said that in the early stages of his career, a lot of hate comments had come about his looks. He said, ‘Before the release of my first film, I was trolled a lot for my looks. People used to say, ‘Is this a hero or a heroine? It doesn’t sound like your papa Jackie Shroff. It was a well thought out way of playing with my strength. One troll said, ‘You have everything, just no beard.’ To this Tiger said, ‘What is this brother.’ Tiger said about trolling on this show, ‘If you are being trolled, it means that you have left some impact. Whatever I am, it is all because of the audience. As long as I am number one in your hearts, this is what matters to me.





It is worth noting that Salman Khan came as the first guest in Arbaaz Khan’s talk show ‘Pinch 2’. He answered every negative question of his trolls on this show. After Salman, Ayushmann Khurrana attended the show. Now Ananya Pandey and Farah Khan are going to be seen on this show.