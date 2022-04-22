Tiger Shroff releases ‘Whistle Baja 2.0’ from Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2

News oi-Salman Khan

Tiger and Kriti’s chemistry and their scintillating dance moves made headlines in 2014’s Heropanti’s Whistle Baaja song. Now to bring it to life on screen once again in 2022, Tiger and Kriti have come together to make a place in our hearts with Whistle Baaja 2.0. Recently, Tiger shared a glimpse of the reprized version of his famous ‘Whistle Baaja’ from his debut film Heropanti. Its latest version which also features Kriti Sanon is once again taking us back to the nostalgia of the days of 2014.

Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade OUT from Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’? Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s entry!

Now that the song has been released in the single screen theaters of Gaiety Galaxy, it has started creating a buzz on the internet as well. Tiger’s scintillating dance move has made the entire nation swoon.

In such a situation, being nostalgic about the remake, the star wrote a note, in which he said, “Bringing you the 2.0 version of your special song #Whistlebaja on April 22 at noon, the memories are refreshed”.

Tiger Shroff, who has always managed to stun the audience with his daring action sequences and adorable dance moves, is gearing up for the release of ‘Heropanti 2’ recently. At present, there is a lot of discussion about the release of Heropanti 2.

Apart from Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in the lead roles in the film. Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is all set to take us on an expedition. The music track of the film has been given by AR Rahman.

The reunion we all have been waiting for

The sizzling duo



@iTIGERSHROFF

,



@kritisanon

all set for



#WhistleBaja

2.0 ️ Song Out Now https://t.co/Xocigy81Jp#SajidNadiadwala‘s



#heropanti2

Directed by



@khan_ahmedasas — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies)



April 22, 2022

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Anita Hassanandani Shares Her 'Pawri Hori Hai' Moment as Her Son Aaravv Turns 1-Month-Old, Viral Video Breaks Internet Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Superstar Tiger Shroff releases ‘Whistle Baja 2.0’ from Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2. Read the details which is viral.

Story first published: Friday, April 22, 2022, 14:25 [IST]