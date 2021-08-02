Tiger Shroff revealed, said – I am a virgin like Salman Bhai, Is Tiger Shroff virgin? The actor admits ‘I am Virgin like Salman Khan

Mumbai. Bollywood star Tiger Shroff recently arrived as a guest on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show ‘Pinch 2’. Its promo video has been shared by Arbaaz on social media. Like every episode, this too has included stinging questions and comments from trolls. In this promo video, on the question of a troll, Tiger Shroff replied that he is a virgin like Salman Khan. On this answer, both of them were seen laughing and laughing.

‘I am a virgin like Salman bhai’

Actually, Part 2 of Arbaaz Khan’s talk show ‘Pinch’ has started. The show started with a conversation with superstar Salman Khan. After Salman, Ayushmann Khurrana has also appeared in this show. As the third guest, Tiger Shroff will be seen answering the comments of the trolls. At present, its teaser has been released. In response to a comment, Tiger said, ‘I am a virgin like Salman Bhai.’ Let us tell you that Salman Khan has also declared himself a virgin many times. Although he has had a relationship with many actresses. The news of their relationship is often in the news. At the same time, the name of Tiger Shroff has also been associated with actress Disha Patani. However, both of them have never given any statement regarding this.

In this teaser, Tiger Shroff tells that when he came to the industry, people used to make hate comments. He said, ‘People used to say about my looks that he is an actor or an actress? Jackie doesn’t sound like a grandfather’s son. She looks like a heroine.

@iTIGERSHROFF Please learn machoism from @bindasbhidu who even without martial arts poses more like a man and never like this pic.twitter.com/4NzLg3cjUZ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

‘Learn from the father, what is a real man?’

It is worth noting that once, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also made fun of Tiger’s looks. On Tiger’s 27th birthday, Verma had tweeted saying that he should have learned from his father what a real man is. In a tweet, he wrote, ‘Tiger Shroff, please learn machoism from your father Jackie Shroff, who poses like a man without knowing martial arts, doesn’t do it like this.’

As a martial arts fan am really curious about who’s better fighter btwn @iTIGERSHROFF and @VidyutJammwal ..I wish they will fight and prove — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 10, 2017

Forget the Shaolin Monk style, check out @RGVZoomin‘s #drunkenmasterstylehttps://t.co/Hm1MDVnqXh — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) April 11, 2017

Though it was done in my usual fun way,I apologise to both @VidyutJammwal and @iTIGERSHROFF for the irritation caused — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 11, 2017

‘I haven’t seen a woman like Tiger’

Apart from this, Ram Gopal Varma challenged Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jamwal to fight with each other in April 2017. By tweeting one after the other, Verma said a lot about the two. Due to this, Vidyat made Verma’s recording public on the Internet. In this, Verma is heard saying that, ‘I have never seen a greater woman than Tiger Shroff in my life.’ However, after this, Verma also apologized to Tiger and Vidyut by tweeting.