Tiger Shroff Saved Disha Patani From Major Oops Momemt During A Rampwalk | Disha Patani was going to do Ramp Walk in a short dress, Tiger Shroff saved his shame at the last moment

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani often shares her beautiful photos on social media. In these photos, their style and beauty are worth seeing. But sometimes in the quest to look sexy, the actress also becomes a victim of the ups moment. But once he was saved by Tiger Shroff from a huge oops moment.

Disha wore a very short dress

Disha Patani was about to walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra. Tiger Shroff was also in this fashion show, who walked the ramp before Disha. When Tiger came in front of everyone, he saw that the entire ramp was made of glass and everything was visible in it. Tiger was just finishing his walk when Disha came. Disha was wearing a shimmery silver mini dress.

Tiger saved from Oops moment

Seeing Disha Patani coming, Tiger Shroff said something in his ear and instead of walking on the ramp, Disha turned to the side and did not walk the ramp. Tiger’s sense of humor saved him from a huge oops moment. Alia Bhatt was the showstopper of this show. Who was wearing a heavy lehenga.

keep sharing photos

Disha (Disha Patani Instagram) is very active on social media. Recently, she shared her photo in white bikini on Instagram, which her fans liked very much. Disha was looking very attractive in this photo.

Disha and Tiger movies

Talking about the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ with Salman Khan. Disha Patani will now be seen in the film ‘Ek Villain 2’ with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. Talking about Tiger Shroff’s workfront, he is going to show his flair in ‘Heropanti 2’, ‘Ganpat’ and ‘Rambo’.