Tiger Shroff suffers injury during the shooting of Ganapath, actor is battling eye injury! Tiger Shroff suffers injury during the shooting of Ganpat, actor is battling eye injury!

Ahead of the film’s release, Tiger has given his fans some glimpses about the preparation for the raw action. The motion poster and glimpse of the UK schedule have already created enough buzz for the film, and it is one of the anticipated films of 2022.

In this film, Kriti Sanon is going to be seen in the lead role with the actor and with her first look it was understood that the film is going to be quite a bang. Kriti Sanon will be seen doing strong action for the first time in this film.

If it is a film of Tiger Shroff, then it is sure to be a great dancing number. Apart from this film, Tiger Shroff is going to be a part of Heropanti 2 and in the coming times, he will be seen doing a big blast with this film.

Apart from this, he can also be seen in the fourth film of his superhit rebel series. However, its official announcement is yet to be made.

Tiger Shroff started his career with Heropanti and actress Kriti Sanon was seen with him. The actor was last seen in the film Baaghi 3.