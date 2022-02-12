Tiger Shroff to clash with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’, ‘Heropanti 2’ to release on April 29! Tiger Shroff to clash with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’, ‘Heropanti 2’ to release on April 29

poster is launched

Making fans more curious, the makers have now launched a new, action-packed poster of the film, which shows Tiger and Tara full of action and swag! With Tiger and the beautiful Tara in a wounded, rustic avatar, the new poster of ‘Heropanti 2’ is all about guns and the action in the film.

This is Tiger’s first film to release on Eid which is a sequel to Kriti Sanon’s 2014 debut film ‘Heropanti’. The first look of ‘Heropanti 2’ was released in February 2020.

Written by Rajat Arora and with music composed by AR Rahman, ‘Heropanti 2’ will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s previous release ‘Baaghi 3’.

The film is scheduled to release in theaters on April 29, 2022, on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Megastar Salman Khan is not coming this time for Eid. This is the reason why these films have a great opportunity.