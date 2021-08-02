Tiger Shroff Virgin Question in Pinch Show Actor takes it on Salman Khan | Tiger Shroff was asked this question about virginity, will not stop laughing after hearing the answer

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has made his mark in Hindi cinema in a very short time, for which any artist yearns. Tiger Shroff is an action hero and he has created a different image for himself in the industry. Tiger Shroff, who is active on social media, rarely answers the questions of his fans directly, but recently when he became a part of Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch, he answered all the interesting questions. .

The joke used to fly because of the beard

Tiger Shroff told in this show that when he came new in the industry, he was made fun of because he did not have a beard. Tiger Shroff told that people used to say that because of not having a beard, people used to say that he is a hero or a heroine. Tiger Shroff has answered many such questions in this interview which are asked to him in the comment box on social media.

I am a virgin like Salman Bhai

During this interview, Tiger Shroff also answered the question related to his virginity. When Arbaaz Khan asked her if she was a virgin? So Tiger Shroff, holding a little slow pace, said, ‘Look, I am a virgin like Salman Bhai.’ Arbaaz Khan laughed openly on this question of Tiger Shroff and with this, Tiger Shroff said the thing about which everyone wanted to know.

Tiger in long relationship

Let us tell you that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are in a relationship with each other for a long time. Both have been seen together in public many times and romantic pictures of both have also been seen frequently on social media but whenever it comes to their marriage, both have remained silent on this question. Before Kovid, there was a lot of news about the marriage of both.

