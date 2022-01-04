Tiger Shroff will be seen doing action sequence, Heropanti 2 will be released on Eid this year! Tiger Shroff will be seen doing a bang action sequence, Heropanti 2 will be released on Eid this year!

It is reported that Tiger Shroff’s film Heropanti 2 is going to release on Eid this year. Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in lead roles with him in this film. These days Bollywood celebs are busy with their upcoming projects. Most of the celebs are completing the shooting of their films in a hurry. Let us tell you that Tiger Shroff has not appeared in any film for a long time.

Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in lead roles with him in this film. This film is the sequel to his debut Heropanti. The film has been directed by Ahmed Khan. Planning is going on for action sequences.

In Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff will be seen doing some action sequences that will leave the audience stunned. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film will feature never-before-seen action sequences. In this, Tiger will be seen doing stunts with many cars. If reports are to be believed, many sports cars like Lamborghini and Ferrari have been arranged for Tiger.

While planning and training is being done to execute this action sequence, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Ahmed Khan and Tiger Shroff are planning to surprise the audience with the sequence.

The movie Heropanti 2–

Let us tell you that this film will be completely different from all the other movies. The writer of the film Rajat Arora had disclosed many things related to it in a recent interview. Rajat Arora had told – This is a kind of modern and up-to-date film, which will be completely different from the hits of Tiger Shroff till now.

Efforts are being made to make it keeping in view the modern problems and their solutions. This film will impress the audience and they will get to see a lot in it. Let us inform that the shooting of the film has started. A few months ago, Tiger shared photos on his Instagram, in which he was seen wearing a suit-boot.

Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 15:15 [IST]