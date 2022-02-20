Tiger Shroffs first Punjabi song Puri Galbat teaser out actor will be seen romancing Mouni Roy

Actor Tiger Shroff’s first Punjabi song is soon going to blow the senses of the fans. The actor himself has shared the teaser of the song.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is known for his fitness and great dance among fans. Along with this, the actor is also seen very active on social media. Every day he is seen sharing his photos and videos. Tiger remains in the limelight with his fitness as well as his looks. But this time the actor is in a lot of discussion about your new song. In fact, soon his first Punjabi romantic song is about to come, about which he himself has given information to the fans.

Tiger Shroff recently shared the teaser of his new Punjabi song on his Instagram handle. The name of his new Punjabi song is ‘Puri Galbat’. Actress Mouni Roy is going to be seen with him in this song.

Giving information about this new song, the actor wrote in the caption, ‘Pleasant to work with the beautiful and talented Mouni Roy! Can’t wait to share my first Punjabi single. He has also posted a heart emoji with it.

TV’s famous actress Mouni Roy is seen with Tiger Shroff in the teaser of this song. In this song, Mouni is seen blowing the senses of the fans with her glamorous look and style. On the other hand, the chemistry between Tiger and Mouni is being liked a lot by the fans. With this, fans are praising him by commenting fiercely. Commenting on one of his fans, he wrote, ‘Both of them look great’. Another fan wrote ‘Eagerly waiting for the release of the song’.

Let me tell you, Tiger Shroff had earlier shared a post showing a glimpse of this song, in which he wrote, ‘Definitely one of the most challenging things I have tried. I can’t say a word about it but I tried my first Punjabi/English single song.

Mouni Roy has also praised Tiger while sharing the teaser of the song on social media. Sharing the post, he wrote, ‘His talent gives tough competition, he inspires you to do more work with your skills. This time he will blow your senses even with his singing in this single song. The experience of dancing with you was awesome, Tiger Shroff you are awesome’.