Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 has been shot at 5 most popular global destinations | Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Heropanti 2’ has been shot at the world’s five most popular global destinations!

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s dedication for ‘Heropanti 2’ is clearly visible. He has roped in some of Hollywood’s biggest action directors for the action sequences of his film. Not only this, but to make the film look more beautiful on the screens, he has shot it at some international prime locations.

Heropanti 2 has been shot across India to England, Russia, Thailand and Abu Dhabi, promising to take the audience on a beautiful visual journey with some of the best and exclusive locations. In other words, it is an amazing action entertainer in which you are going to get to see everything.

Well after films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, the trio is now looking to do something different and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2. Let us tell you, Heropanti 2 has been made on a massive scale, in which never before seen action sequences will be seen.

The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman, written by Rajat Arora. On the other hand, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The film is going to be released in theaters on the special occasion of Eid i.e. on April 29, 2022.

Nawaz is playing the role of Villain in the film, whose name is Laila. The special thing is that even before this, Tiger and Nawaz have appeared together in a film, whose name is Munna Michael. This film came in the year 2017. So, it will be interesting to see them together again.

