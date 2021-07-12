Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna says she got her heart broken at 23

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is one of the great actors of his time. He has worked in superhit films like Ram Lakhan, Hero, Teri Mehrabaniyan and Khalnayak. Even after years, people of Jackie Shroff’s style are crazy. Today Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff has also stepped into Bollywood and is doing a good job. On the other hand, if we talk about his daughter Krishna Shroff, he is still away from Bollywood. Krishna makes a lot of headlines due to her bold pictures, fitness and affairs. Now Krishna has once again come into the limelight due to her first relationship.

Krishna Shroff spoke openly about personal life

Krishna Shroff has spoken openly about the breakup in his first relationship. While giving an interview to a magazine, Krishna Shroff spoke openly about his personal life. In the interview, when Krishna was asked if he had ever broken his heart? So Krishna told that ‘when she was 20 years old. Then their first breakup happened. Due to which she was very sad.

The first breakup happened with the consent of both

Describing the breakup in her first relationship, Krishna told that ‘she lived with her first boyfriend for 3 years. With time, both of them became quite serious about the relationship. Then both started living together. Together they started traveling around the world and started working together. Krishna told that there was no such thing as a fight in their breakup. With the consent of both, it was decided to breakup and thought of moving forward in life.

Krishna Shroff’s heart broken for the first time

Krishna Shroff further told that ‘this was the moment when his heart was broken. But she knew how to motivate herself. The energy she was putting in her relationship. He started putting it on himself. When she started applying energy to herself, she never stopped again. Krishna told that his fitness journey also started from here. That’s why she will always be grateful for this experience.

Krishna got a big lesson from breakup with Eban Hyams

By the way, let us tell you that some time ago Krishna Shroff was in a relationship with famous basketball player Eban Hyams, friend of his brother Tiger Shroff. Krishna himself had informed about his relationship with Eban through social media. Which he later regretted a lot. In an interview, Krishna had said that after the breakup with Eban, he has learned that he should never tell anyone about his relationship.