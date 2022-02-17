Tiger Woods admits he still has ‘long way to go’ to play high-level events, walk courses



With more than a month to go before the Masters ends, it remains to be seen whether Tiger Woods will participate in the event in hopes of winning his sixth green jacket.

Woods, who is still reeling from a devastating leg injury sustained in a car crash in Los Angeles last year, told reporters Wednesday that he still has a lot of concerns about his health before deciding to return to full-time golf.

“My golf activity is very limited. I can chip and put really well, I can hit short irons really well, but I haven’t taken any long things seriously,” he said. Said further At the beginning of Genesis Invitational, an event that he hosted.

He said he was good at playing the PNC Championship in December because he could use a golf cart to get around.

“I was in a cart [at PNC]All right. I can play Warrior Golf on the weekends. It’s easy. But to get out of here, call it six rounds of golf: practice rounds, pro-am, four competitive days. It’s all that growing effect. I still can’t do it, “he said.

“I can walk on the treadmill all day. It’s easy. It’s straight. There are no roadblocks. But to walk on a golf course where there is instability, I have to go a long way. লড়াই Every day is a fight. And I welcome that fight.”

The 46-year-old is still chasing Jack Nichols’ record for the biggest title of all time.

Woods has reiterated that he is still going out and competing in some events but is not planning to play the full schedule again.