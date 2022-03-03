Sports

Tiger Woods beats out Phil Mickelson for $8 million impact bonus

23 hours ago
Tiger Woods still manipulates golf.

The PGA Tour told players Wednesday that Woods was the winner of the new $ 40 million “Player Impact Program” that rewards those who generate the most positive interest in golf measured by five metrics.

Woods won the 8 million prize over Phil Mickelson, who Claimed on Twitter He was the winner in December.

The tour said the program would be measured by the end of the year. Woods became fascinated with golf in December when he returned from a broken right leg to play the PNC Championship with his son Charlie in a car accident in February. They have been second.

Mickelson took to Twitter in December to “thank all the lunatics (and actual supporters) for helping him win the PIP.”

He ended his message with words that did not age well: “PS I will try to find another controversial topic soon ??”

Woods Feedback With a word above Mickelson’s tweet – “Oops.”

Mickelson’s public image has been badly tarnished in recent weeks in an interview with Alan Shiponk, who wrote an unofficial biography on him, saying he was willing to support a Saudi-funded rival golf league as a leverage. Get the changes you want on the tour

In another interview, he accused the tour of “criminal greed.”

Mickelson is taking time off from the game and did not play for Saudi International a month ago.

Tiger Woods speaks during the 18th Green Trophy after the Genesis Invitational Golf Tournament at the Rivera Country Club on Sunday, February 20, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of ​​Los Angeles.

Tiger Woods speaks during the 18th Green Trophy after the Genesis Invitational Golf Tournament at the Rivera Country Club on Sunday, February 20, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of ​​Los Angeles.
(AP Photo / Ryan Kang)

Mickelson finished second in the Player Impact program and earned $ 6 million. He was followed by Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spith, Bryson Dichambu and Justin Thomas, each earning 3.5 million.

The remaining top 10, each earning $ 3 million from the bonus program, are Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, John Rahm and Bubba Watson.

The PIP program was among those affected by the rival league threat that Greg Norman was trying to merge with Saudi Arabian money. Rewards and bonus programs like the FedEx Cup are already on the rise, based on new media deals starting this year.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in an interview with The Associated Press in January that threats from rival leagues had allowed the tour to be considered “sacred cows, or some territory that people said you could never do this”.

The PIP program, including “Play 15” which pays each player প্রবেশ 50,000 to enter at least 15 tournaments a year, is not performance based.

The five metrics used for PIP are Internet search (Google search); Unique news articles that include player names (Meltwater reference); TV Sponsor Exposure (Nielsen Rating); Awareness (Q-score) and social media engagement (MVP index).

Woods topped Google search, Melwater and Q-scores. He is ranked 8th in the MVP Index and 43rd in the Nielsen Rating.

Woods attended a Sunday for his Genesis Invitational at Rivera’s CBS booth last year. Two days later, he drove his SUV across a medium speed at a high speed and it crashed down a hill on a suburban road in Los Angeles.

Woods had multiple fractures to his legs and feet and later revealed that doctors were considering amputation. He was out of the public eye (with his approval) except for an interview with Golf Digest, and was not available to the public until the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in late December.

A few weeks ago, he posted a three-second video of him dominating the golf conversation. And in the Bahamas, he has been seen hitting the ball behind the range.

DeChambeau ranked first in the Nielsen rating, while Watson won the MVP index metric.

Mickelson, who won the PGA Championship last May at the age of 50 to become the oldest major golf champion, is the only player to finish in the top 10 in each category – second in Google search, sixth in Meltwater, 10th in Nielsen, second in Q and fifth in MVP index. .

This year the PIP program goes to 50 million.

The player gets half of the bonus up front, and the second installment is paid when a player completes a PGA Tour service day and plays in a designated tournament agreed by the player and the tour or “equivalent activity”.

Woods has not played in a PGA Tour event since the Masters in November 2020 and has not indicated when he will be able to play again. He rode a cart in the PNC Championship.


