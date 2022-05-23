Tiger Woods congratulates Justin Thomas on PGA Championship win: ‘Once he got his shot he didn’t look back’

Tiger Woods congratulates Justin Thomas on PGA Championship win: ‘As soon as he got his shot he didn’t look again’



Tiger Woods congratulates Justin Thomas on Sunday evening for profitable the golfer’s PGA Championship towards Will Galatoris.

Thomas fought to pressure a playoff, and after Mito Pereira fell to the 18th gap, he was positioned within the playoffs towards the Galatoris within the Southern Hills. Thomas had two birdies and saved equally within the three-hole format and retained the Wanamakar trophy on the finish of the day.

“Congratulations to @ JustinThomas34! He lastly held on to this championship and as soon as he got the shot he could not look again. Due to Tulsa and @PGAChamancehip for an amazing week,” Woods wrote.

Woods and Thomas have been buddies for the previous few years, and the 2 saved in contact whereas Woods was recovering from a devastating damage to his leg in a 2021 automobile accident.

Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship after the third spherical. He recorded a 79 within the third spherical on Saturday which was his worst rating within the PGA Championship. Through the spherical he recorded seven bogeys and a double bogey, the place a birdie within the fifteenth gap was the one vibrant spot.

Within the three-round play-off format, Thomas completed with two birdies and an equalizer to win his second PGA Championship.

Thomas and Gelatoris have been each inside the vary of chief Mito Pereira all day, and Pereira capitalized within the 18th gap when it was powerful. Pereira failed to carry the lead and missed out on an opportunity to win the play-off event.

Thomas and Galatoris began the primary play-off gap with Birdies. Within the second gap, Thomas went up one stroke with Birdie within the second play-off gap. Galatoris defended Sam.

Within the remaining gap, Thomas and Galatoris defended equally.

Thomas and Galatoris have been tied 5-under for the event earlier than going to the playoffs.