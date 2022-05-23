Sports

Tiger Woods congratulates Justin Thomas on PGA Championship win: ‘Once he got his shot he didn’t look back’

16 hours ago
Tiger Woods congratulates Justin Thomas on Sunday evening for profitable the golfer’s PGA Championship towards Will Galatoris.

Thomas fought to pressure a playoff, and after Mito Pereira fell to the 18th gap, he was positioned within the playoffs towards the Galatoris within the Southern Hills. Thomas had two birdies and saved equally within the three-hole format and retained the Wanamakar trophy on the finish of the day.

Justin Thomas Cady of the United States responds to his winning putt in the 18th hole with Jim "Bones" The third play-off hole during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 22, 2022.

Justin Thomas Cady of the US responds to his profitable putt within the 18th gap with Jim “Bonus”, the third spherical of the 2022 PGA Championship on the Southern Hills Nation Membership in Oklahoma on Could 22, 2022.
(Sam Greenwood / Getty Photos)

“Congratulations to @ JustinThomas34! He lastly held on to this championship and as soon as he got the shot he could not look again. Due to Tulsa and @PGAChamancehip for an amazing week,” Woods wrote.

Woods and Thomas have been buddies for the previous few years, and the 2 saved in contact whereas Woods was recovering from a devastating damage to his leg in a 2021 automobile accident.

PGA Championship: Mito Pereira addresses the autumn of the 18th gap

Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship after the third spherical. He recorded a 79 within the third spherical on Saturday which was his worst rating within the PGA Championship. Through the spherical he recorded seven bogeys and a double bogey, the place a birdie within the fifteenth gap was the one vibrant spot.

Tiger Woods of the United States and Justin Thomas Augusta of the United States walk into the seventh hole during a practice round before the Masters on April 04, 2022 at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Tiger Woods of the US and Justin Thomas Augusta of the US stroll into the seventh gap throughout a apply spherical earlier than the Masters on April 04, 2022 on the Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership in Georgia.
(Gregory Shamus / Getty Photos)

Within the three-round play-off format, Thomas completed with two birdies and an equalizer to win his second PGA Championship.

Thomas and Gelatoris have been each inside the vary of chief Mito Pereira all day, and Pereira capitalized within the 18th gap when it was powerful. Pereira failed to carry the lead and missed out on an opportunity to win the play-off event.

Thomas and Galatoris began the primary play-off gap with Birdies. Within the second gap, Thomas went up one stroke with Birdie within the second play-off gap. Galatoris defended Sam.

After making a putt in the eighth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship Golf Tournament at the Southern Hills Country Club, Ki Galatoris, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

After making a putt within the eighth gap in the course of the remaining spherical of the PGA Championship Golf Event on the Southern Hills Nation Membership, Ki Galatoris, Sunday, Could 22, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
(AP Picture / Su Ogroki)

Within the remaining gap, Thomas and Galatoris defended equally.

Thomas and Galatoris have been tied 5-under for the event earlier than going to the playoffs.

