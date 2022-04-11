Tiger Woods congratulates Scottie Scheffler on Masters win: ‘It’s been a special run’



Tiger Woods on Sunday congratulated Scotty Schaffler for winning his Masters.

Woods, who has finished his first major tournament since 2020, tweeted about the young golf pro’s victory. Schaefler briefly defeated Rory McIlroy to take his first major title and green jacket.

Woods tweeted, “I didn’t play my best there, but just to get the support and praise of all the fans, I don’t think words can describe it,” Woods tweeted. “Congratulations to Scotty Scheffler for a great win. It’s a special run.”

Woods made the cut after the first two rounds and basically, the whole world was watching him. The final two rounds weren’t ideal as he fired 78 back-to-back shots, his highest score in Augusta. He equalized 13-overs and finished at the bottom of the leaderboard when his fourth round was over.

It was his first event against high-level competition since he was seriously injured in a car accident in February 2021. Woods was among the leaders after the first round, shooting an amazing 71, which equaled him 1-under for the course in the first round. He scored 74 in the second round. He was level with just 1-over in the third round and he also made cuts, giving fans an extra two days to see what he could do.

John Rahm, who partnered with Woods for the final round, saw how the 46-year-old struggled on the final day.

Even without a green jacket, Tiger Woods has an impressive master

“You can just say his legs aren’t quite up yet,” Rahman said via Tigerwoods.com. “I saw him in the truck. He was getting stuck in the truck. He must be getting stuck. Obviously, he is trying hard to play, but it is not easy to get up and down that mountain. In the end you can just say that his legs and body are not used to walking so much , Isn’t it?

“I believe that if he can walk home and gain strength and endurance in that sense, he will be able to be competitive again. This is the hardest walk of the year. He will be able to go somewhere where walking is a little easier. It won’t be that long. , And I believe he can fight. “

Woods later said he had a vision for the Open Championship in July and would not rule out the possibility of playing in the PGA Championship in May.

For Schaffler, he has been in complete tears since the start of the new year.

He won his first PGA Tour at the WM Phoenix Open in February. In March, he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dale Technologies match play. He finished No. 1 in the golf rankings before the Masters and finished the event with a green jacket.

10-under equal shots for the Schaefler tournament. In his two appearances before Thursday, he did not finish better than the 18th tie.