Tiger Woods has impressive Masters even without green jacket



Contrary to all odds, Tiger Woods played 72 holes in the Masters this weekend in his first tournament at the Augusta National in almost two years.

Woods cut after the first two rounds and basically the whole world was watching him. The final two rounds were not ideal as he fired 78 back-to-back shots which was his highest score in August. He equalized 13-overs and finished at the bottom of the leaderboard when his fourth round was over.

But for Woods, just passing four days was an achievement in his own right.

“Just getting patronage and support was an incredible feeling,” he said after his final round. “I didn’t play my best right there but to get support and praise from all the fans there. I don’t think words can really describe where I was a year ago and what it was. At that time I had the potential, here. I’ll be able to finish and play four rounds… even a month ago I didn’t know if I could stop it. I think it was a positive one. I’ve done something and look forward to it. “

Woods acknowledges that he has good and bad days in his recovery, but is grateful to those around him for helping him during this time.

“It’s hard. I have days where I don’t want to do anything. It just hurts. As I said before, I had a great team around me who were very positive and inspired and helped me. Around me,” he said. “Those days are hard. The days when I feel good are easy. But there are more difficult days than easy days. I have only been able to work through it.

“Just like golf, to get better you have to go there and give it time. I have. The hardest part is the recovery session. Pop that ice bath a few times a day. These really suck but it works. Just to get support around me. “I couldn’t do it without them.”

Woods was among the leaders after the first round, shooting an amazing 71 which made him 1-under for the course in the first round. He scored 74 in the second round. He was level with just 1-over in the third round and he also made cuts, giving fans an extra two days to see what he could do.

Some fights in the last two days have taken him out of the controversy.

But Woods’ ability to show and play in just four days was inspiring for some.

“Tiger showed this week why he’s one of the best athletes of all time. He hasn’t played more than 500 days and has been able to walk uphill all week that he’ll see all year while in the top 20. Two days,” Corn Ferry Tour star Ryan McCormick told Gadget Clock on Sunday. Told Digital.

“With a few more competing representatives, the next time he takes part in a major competition he will be much sharper. I’m sure he has his eye on The Andrews in St. Andrews this summer.”

It’s been almost 17 months since Woods played against other high-level PGA Tour competitions. He competed in the Parent-Child PNC Championship in December 2021 and finished second to John Daly and his son John II.

Woods has said he will never play the full golf schedule again and has repeated it to Sky Sports. He said he would not be able to play in the PGA Championship next month, but is looking to Scotland’s St Andrews later this summer for the Open Championship.

“I’ll never play the full schedule again. It’s just going to be a big event. I don’t know if I can play Southern Hills, but I’m looking forward to St. Andrews. It’s something close and dear. In my heart,” Woods said.

“I’ve won two openings there. It’s home to golf. It’s my favorite golf course in the world. I’ll be there. But there’s something in it, I don’t know. I’ll try. I’ll do it. Try to get ready for the Southern Hills this week and we Let’s see what this body can do. “

Woods won the Masters in 2019, completing the biggest comeback in the sports world.

In February 2021, he was seriously injured in a car accident in Los Angeles. He dislocated the bones of his right leg and needed a rod in his tibia and screws and pins in his ankle to stabilize the injuries.

Last summer and autumn, Woods was spotted on a golf course with a black brace on his leg while he practiced swinging and saw his son Charlie compete in some junior events.

Woods seems to have proved himself that he can walk the hardest course. With three big tournaments in the golf season, don’t be surprised to see Woods ramp up a bit more to play and compete with the best of the sport.