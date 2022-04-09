Tiger Woods makes 2022 Masters cut after solid second round performance



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

More than a year after being seriously injured in a 2021 car accident, Tiger Woods His 22nd cut Masters .

Woods reached the second round with 74 shots at the Augusta National Golf Club and stumbled in the first nine to tie for 19th place. His 2-over equivalent for the day was a bit far from his 1-under par performance on Thursday.

Reporter’s Notebook: Pimento Cheese Sandwich, Public Phone, and Losh Greens Mark Golf Premier Event

Woods, a five-time Masters champion, bogeyed four of his first five holes and leveled seven times. The nine behind him had four vital birdies and the 18th hole was evenly closed.

After almost losing his leg in a devastating car accident 14 months ago, Woods showed an impressive performance on the green at a tournament that he confirmed he was competing for a few days ago.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The Augusta National’s mountain course presents a challenge for the 46-year-old golfer no doubt as he recovers from the injury.

Woods said after his first round at the Masters that he planned to ice the inflammation before Friday’s round.

“Lots of treatment, lots of ice, lots of ice baths, just knowing that you’re basically freezing yourself to death,” he told Masters Radio on Sirius XM. “It’s just part of the deal. We’re trying to eliminate all swelling as best we can and be warm, active and explosive for the next day.”

Woods had nine shots led by Scotty Schaffler when he finished.

David of Gadget Clock also contributed to this report.