Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson included in field for 2022 PGA Championship



With the second major golf championship of the year starting in just 10 days, it is becoming clear which big names will most likely participate.

The official field list for next week’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills Championship Golf Course was announced Monday, which included both Tiger Woods and defending champion Phil Mickelson.

Speculation of Woods competing in the tournament grew after he was spotted on an Oklahoma course last month as part of a scouting trip. Woods joined Gary’s Southern Hills director Carrie Cosby for the first time since winning the 2007 PGA Championship there.

“Everything is very smooth with him now,” Cosby said, through golf Oklahoma. “His rhythm is great, he hit it straight and a lot of distance, he pitched and he did it great. I know the guys can get past it now but it was amazing to see him work. He’s very subtle, detailed and immersive in what he’s doing. He was very inquisitive in line and in the best corners. “

Woods competed in the Masters last month, and despite finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard, it shows he could go 72 holes against high-level competition due to a devastating leg injury in a car accident in February 2021.

Woods discussed future tournaments after his final round at the Masters, saying he was unsure about competing in the Southern Hills, but planned to play in the Open Championship in July. He won the PGA Championship four times in his career in 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007.

“I’ll never play the full schedule again. It’s just going to be a big event. I don’t know if I’ll be able to play Southern Hills, but I’m waiting for St. Andrews. It’s something close and a favorite of my heart,” Woods said. “I’ve won two openings there. It’s the home of golf. It’s my favorite golf course in the world. I’ll be there. But there’s something in it, I don’t know. I’ll try. I’ll do it. Try to get ready for the Southern Hills this week, and We’ll see what this body can do. “

Unlike Woods, Mickelson did not compete in the Masters, for the first time in almost 30 years he was off the field.

Mickelson was at the center of the controversy when he criticized the PGA Tour and backed a proposed golf league funded by Saudi Arabia. Mickelson described the Saudis as “terrifying” but noted that he could look back at their history of human rights abuses if that meant an opportunity to change the PGA Tour.

Harris hopes to return to the English on the Mend, PGA Championship

He commented in an interview with author Alan Shiponak, whose book, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of the Most Colorful Superstar in Golf,” will be published later this month. The Fire Pit Collective released Mickelson’s comments in February.

Mickelson later apologized and announced that he would Will be taking leave He claimed from the game that his comments were off the record and were not meant to be shared publicly.

Mickelson said in a February statement that “there is a problem sharing off-record comments outside the context and without my consent.” “But the big problem is that I have used words that I am sincerely sorry for that do not reflect my true feelings or motives.”

Mickelson did not play for Saudi International in early February after a break from the game. He won the PGA Championship in 2021 at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina and became the oldest major winner in tour history.

His agent, Steve Loy, released a statement last month stating that Mickelson had registered for the PGA Championship and the US Open.

However, he did not say whether Mickelson would run for office next week, noting that the decision to register was “kept all options open.”

“There are currently no specific plans for when and where Phil will play,” Loy added.