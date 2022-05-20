Tiger Woods rallies to make cut at PGA Championship



Flirting with the cut line at the PGA Championship late on Friday afternoon, Tiger Woods’ 5-iron strategy from 210 yards on the par-4 sixteenth at Southern Hills hopped onto the inexperienced, settled 4 ft from the outlet and arrange a simple birdie try for the 15-time main champion.

Tiger Woods tees off on the fifth gap throughout Friday’s second spherical, EPA

Woods made the putt and with it helped safe a spot on the weekend within the 12 months’s second main. He completed with a 1-under 69 and is 3-over by two rounds, a dozen photographs again of chief Will Zalatoris.

Making his first begin for the reason that Masters in April and a day after admitting that his surgically repaired proper leg was not as sturdy as he would really like to be, Woods managed 4 birdies and made fewer errors than within the opening spherical, although he once more regarded hobbled.

He additionally discovered himself scrambling after his tee shot on the par-3 eleventh went lengthy and left. Woods made a large number of the outlet and went on to make double bogey, placing him on the flawed aspect of the cut line.

Two holes later, Woods bounced again, although, with a birdie on the par-5 thirteenth, earlier than including one other three holes later to advance to the ultimate two rounds.