News World

Tiger Woods rallies to make cut at PGA Championship

20 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Tiger Woods rallies to make cut at PGA Championship
Written by admin
Tiger Woods rallies to make cut at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods rallies to make cut at PGA Championship

Flirting with the cut line at the PGA Championship late on Friday afternoon, Tiger Woods’ 5-iron strategy from 210 yards on the par-4 sixteenth at Southern Hills hopped onto the inexperienced, settled 4 ft from the outlet and arrange a simple birdie try for the 15-time main champion.

Tiger Woods tees off on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday,
Tiger Woods tees off on the fifth gap throughout Friday’s second spherical,
EPA

Woods made the putt and with it helped safe a spot on the weekend within the 12 months’s second main. He completed with a 1-under 69 and is 3-over by two rounds, a dozen photographs again of chief Will Zalatoris.

Making his first begin for the reason that Masters in April and a day after admitting that his surgically repaired proper leg was not as sturdy as he would really like to be, Woods managed 4 birdies and made fewer errors than within the opening spherical, although he once more regarded hobbled.

He additionally discovered himself scrambling after his tee shot on the par-3 eleventh went lengthy and left. Woods made a large number of the outlet and went on to make double bogey, placing him on the flawed aspect of the cut line.

Two holes later, Woods bounced again, although, with a birdie on the par-5 thirteenth, earlier than including one other three holes later to advance to the ultimate two rounds.

#Tiger #Woods #rallies #cut #PGA #Championship

READ Also  China has imprisoned more than one million Uighurs - secrets revealed from leaked data

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment