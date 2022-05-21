Tiger Woods struggles at the PGA Championship



Tiger Woods has fought as much as 69 in 9 overs in the present day, with 5 consecutive bogies in a row. Tiger has by no means made 5 main bogies in a row in his skilled profession.

The Tiger Spherical included 7 bogies and 1 double bogie. A vivid spot was Birdie of 15 which saved him from capturing of 80. Tiger clearly did not look wholesome. Strolling downhill made her stroll look painful. He struggled to get out and in of the entice.

His stats for the day had been his worst in three days of the PGA Championship. He hit simply 6 greens in management and his driving accuracy was 42.86%. His common drive size was 286 yards.

After the spherical, Tiger went straight to the leg therapy with out talking to the media. On the CBS broadcast, Amanda Rainer revealed that she had spoken to Tiger of Digital camera and that she had not promised to return tomorrow. He reported that he was extraordinarily painful and needed to go along with his workforce and see how issues went.

Tiger at the moment stands at +12, tied with three others at the backside of the leaderboard.