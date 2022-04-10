Tiger Woods targets playing The Open Championship in July after Masters return



After finishing his first major event since 2020, Tiger Woods said on Sunday that he plans to play in the Open Championship in Scotland in July.

The 150th Open Championship, also known as the British Open, will be played at the Old Course in St Andrews. Woods revealed this while speaking to Sky News after his first Masters appearance in almost two years.

The Open Championship follows the PGA Championship to be held May 19 to May 22 at the Southern Hills Championship Golf Course in Oklahoma. Woods says he is trying his best to prepare for the event.

“I’ll never play the full schedule again. It’s just going to be a big event. I don’t know if I can play Southern Hills, but I’m looking forward to St. Andrews. It’s something close and dear. In my heart,” Woods said.

“I’ve won two openings there. It’s home to golf. It’s my favorite golf course in the world. I’ll be there. But there’s something in it, I don’t know. I’ll try. I’ll do it. Try to get ready for the Southern Hills this week and we Let’s see what this body can do. “

The Open Championship will be held from 14 July to 17 July.

Woods did not play in last year’s tournament and no event was held in 2020 due to the coronavirus epidemic. He missed the cut in 2019 and finished sixth in 2018. He last won The Open in 2006 – his third title there.