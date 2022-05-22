Sports

Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship

2 days ago
Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship
Golfer Tiger Woods has determined to withdraw from the PGA Championship after combating within the third spherical on Saturday.

“Tiger Woods has knowledgeable us that he’s withdrawing from the 2022 PGA Championship,” PGA of America President Jim Richardson stated in an announcement posted on Twitter. “We applaud Tiger’s brave efforts to compete right here within the Southern Hills and want him nicely in recovering from his harm.”

Tiger Woods of the United States moved to the fourth T at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 21, 2022, during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship.

(Picture by Andrew Reddington / Getty Pictures)

Woods, who’s recovering from a significant foot harm sustained in a automotive accident final spring, recorded 79 within the third spherical on Saturday which was his worst rating within the PGA Championship.

Woods recorded 7 bogeys and 1 double bogey throughout the spherical the place a birdie within the fifteenth gap was the one shiny spot.

During the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 21, 2022, Tiger Woods of the United States is putting up a put line on the 12th green.

(Picture by Christian Petersen / Getty Pictures)

Throughout the spherical, Woods was seen groaning in ache with a bang on his transfer.

CBS reporter Amanda Rainer says she spoke to Woods off digital camera after her spherical and stated she was in excruciating ache and wouldn’t be dedicated to enjoying Sunday’s closing spherical.

Woods has determined to withdraw from a significant championship for the primary time.

Tulsa, Oklahoma - May 20: Tiger Woods of the United States walks through the 13th hole during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022.

(Picture by Richard Heathcote / Getty Pictures)

Mito Pereira leads the golfers on the sphere within the PGA Championship to advance to the ultimate spherical on Sunday after capturing 1-under 69 within the third spherical. Pereira, Chile’s 27-year-old PGA Tour is three photographs forward of Rookie, Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Galatoris.

