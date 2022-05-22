Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship



NewYou possibly can take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

Golfer Tiger Woods has determined to withdraw from the PGA Championship after combating within the third spherical on Saturday.

“Tiger Woods has knowledgeable us that he’s withdrawing from the 2022 PGA Championship,” PGA of America President Jim Richardson stated in an announcement posted on Twitter. “We applaud Tiger’s brave efforts to compete right here within the Southern Hills and want him nicely in recovering from his harm.”

Woods, who’s recovering from a significant foot harm sustained in a automotive accident final spring, recorded 79 within the third spherical on Saturday which was his worst rating within the PGA Championship.

PGA Championship: Tiger Woods says legs ‘do not feel good’ after first spherical

Woods recorded 7 bogeys and 1 double bogey throughout the spherical the place a birdie within the fifteenth gap was the one shiny spot.

Throughout the spherical, Woods was seen groaning in ache with a bang on his transfer.

PGA Championship: ESPN’s Digicam Angle on Tiger Woods Put Irox Fan

CBS reporter Amanda Rainer says she spoke to Woods off digital camera after her spherical and stated she was in excruciating ache and wouldn’t be dedicated to enjoying Sunday’s closing spherical.

Woods has determined to withdraw from a significant championship for the primary time.

Mito Pereira leads the golfers on the sphere within the PGA Championship to advance to the ultimate spherical on Sunday after capturing 1-under 69 within the third spherical. Pereira, Chile’s 27-year-old PGA Tour is three photographs forward of Rookie, Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Galatoris.