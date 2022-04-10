Sports

Tiger Woods wraps up first Masters appearance since 2020

17 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Tiger Woods wraps up first Masters appearance since 2020
Written by admin
Tiger Woods wraps up first Masters appearance since 2020

Tiger Woods wraps up first Masters appearance since 2020

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Tiger Woods finished fourth and final round in the Masters on Sunday.

He finished at the bottom of the leaderboard but went through all 72 holes against high-level competition for the first time since being hit in the leg in a car accident in February 2021.

As Woods walked to the 18th Green, Augusta received a standing ovation from the National Crowd.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

#Tiger #Woods #wraps #Masters #appearance

READ Also  Lakers may pry Nick Nurse from Toronto Raptors after potential split with Frank Vogel

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment