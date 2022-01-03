Tigmanshu Dhulia confirms directing Salman Khan in Dabangg 4, Chulbul gets a makeover | Tigmanshu Dhulia to direct Salman Khan in Dabangg 4

Got makeover earlier too Salman Khan got his first image makeover with Satish Kaushik’s Tere Naam. Interestingly, Salman Khan had said yes to this film. Earlier, Anurag Kashyap was supposed to direct Salman Khan in this film but Anurag Kashyap asked Salman Khan to grow his chest hair and getting angry, Salman showed Anurag the way out of the film. walk with love Before the release of Tere Naam, Salman Khan stuck to the image of Prem created by Sooraj Barjatya. He had settled in the avatar of the typical romantic hero of Bollywood. Although Salman Khan tried to break his romantic image with films like Karan – Arjun and Bandhan in between, the audience loved him with this image. Hua Comedy – An overdose of romance By the end of the 90s, the Salman Khan romantic comedy image got an overdose of the audience. After the breakup with Aishwarya Rai, his real image dominated his reel image and Salman Khan’s films went on to flop. In these films, the image of Salman Khan was that of romance and comedy, while in real life his image had become that of an angry young man. Prabhudheva gave life Prabhudheva gave life to Salman Khan with the film Wanted. In this film, Salman Khan returned to the screen with an action character and his comeback proved to be very beneficial for his career. With this film, Salman Khan appeared on screen as he is in real life – Sabki Aan, Sabki Shaan, Sabka Ek Bhaijaan. READ Also Rakesh Tikait Epic Reply To Anjana Om Kashyap As She Asks You Became UnArmed After PM Modi Repeal Farm Laws --> -->

Blockbuster series started

Salman Khan’s Bhai Image fans liked it so much that his Robin Hooze-like hooliganism and swag were liked by the fans. After this, Salman Khan ruled the box office for years. With whatever film he came on screen, it would have been a festival for the box office. Meanwhile, Salman Khan gave action as well as an emotional film like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which is one of the biggest hits of his career. Salman gave both action and emotion in Sultan.

Then the flop series has started

Now once again the audience is fascinated by the image of Salman Khan. While Salman Khan’s emotion in Tubelight and Bharat was rejected by the audience, Salman Khan’s action in Race 3, Dabangg 3 and Radhe has been completely sidelined. In such a situation, once again Salman Khan has become very conscious about the direction of his career and the choice of his characters and this was the reason that the responsibility of makeover of Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 4 has been entrusted to Tigmanshu Dhulia.

conscious choice of films

Salman Khan is choosing films consciously at this time. This is the reason why Salman Khan has opted for the first biopic of his life with Rajkumar Gupta. The film will be based on the famous Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik who was popularly known as Black Tiger in India. Ravindra’s life was very influential and he used to work as a spy for India in the Pakistan Army.

Chulbul Pandey’s new avatar

With Dabangg 4, now the fans are also waiting for the new avatar of Chulbul Pandey. Although, it is believed that Chulbul’s sense of humor will still remain with him, but even then his character will get more seriousness. The idea of ​​Dabangg 4 was given to Salman Khan by filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia last year, which Salman Khan liked a lot. Here Tigmanshu Dhulia started working on the script of the film. Dabangg 4 will go on floors in 2022.