Tigmanshu Dhulia Love Story: the actor did court marriage with Tulika Dhulia, Spent their first night in train

Actor and filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia’s love story has been very interesting. When he was in school, he was in love with a girl named Tulika in his locality. When Tigmanshu Dhulia reached the National School of Drama, the boy was looked for paintbrush. Tulika’s father was an officer in the Noida Development Authority. When Tigmanshu came to know that Tulika was going to get married, he was very upset. Meanwhile, Tulika left her house and ran away. Sanjay Mishra had helped a lot in the marriage of Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Tigmanshu Dhulia told the story of his love story in Nilesh Mishra’s slow interview. He had said, ‘When she was big in the house, then things started happening about her marriage. When I came to know, I did not go home to Allahabad during the summer vacations of the third year. I said it will be messed up, stay here. A friend of mine lived in Mayur Vihar, I went to his house. One day the paintbrush came and left the house. Didn’t even bring clothes and I had 40 rupees in my pocket.

He had further said, ‘Sanjay Mishra was my room partner. His house was also in Delhi. It was a holiday, he was at his house, his leg was broken. I took the paintbrush to Sanjay’s house in Gol Market. Then the seniors all gathered. I didn’t even have a birth certificate for court marriage. When I told one of my uncles, one of his doctors said that if you do an X-ray of the waist bone, then you will know on age.

Tigmanshu Dhulia told that he reached Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on the same night for X-ray. After that both of them got court marriage. Here Tulika’s father was searching for her by many policemen, due to which Tigmanshu Dhulia decided to leave Delhi.

He told, ‘There was an express going to Kanpur, we boarded it. We found a place in the ladies compartment and there was no one there. TT came and saw the face of both of us and said, OK! No problem. He didn’t let anyone in again. I like train very much. It was a flower moon that day. The honeymoon of Venice and Switzerland was next to nothing.

Tigmanshu Dhulia also achieved a very good position in his career. He previously worked as a screenwriter in films. He made his debut as a director with the film ‘Paan Singh Tomar’. He got recognition for films like Sahab Biwi Aur Gangster, Sahab Biwi Aur Gangster Returns. Dhulia has also done stellar performances in many films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Raat Akeli Hai.