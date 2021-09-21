Tihar Jail News: Delhi Tihar Jail Latest News Update: Tihar Jail Search Expedition: Tihar Jail Knife Attack

In view of the frequent stabbing incidents at Tihar Jail No. 3, the prison administration launched a search operation here. A large quantity of weapons like knives and needles, tobacco, mobile phones and chargers were seized during the search operation in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Special Police. These were all recovered from the prisoners or from their hiding places.

It is pertinent to note that the law and order situation in Tihar Jail No. 3 was exposed by the NBT. It also uncovered incidents of stone-throwing with knives, beheadings by inmates and incidents that took place in the jail for three consecutive Saturdays. In view of all these incidents, the Tihar Jail administration launched a massive search operation in the jail.



More than a dozen knives, tobacco, mobile phones and other items were recovered from the prisoners. However, sources said that more than 15 weapons like knives and needles were seized from the inmates during the search operation. But the prison administration says it is true that knives were seized from inmates during the search operation. But their number is less than 15. Secondly, the prison administration also said that no mobile phones were found from the inmates during the search operation. Some of the phones in the jail may have been found thrown on the side of the road. This is because in many Tihar prisons, there are frequent incidents of throwing banned items such as mobile phones, chargers and tobacco inside and outside the jail.

In many cases, the jail authorities succeed in catching these cases of dumping and sometimes the goods reach the inmates. Sources also say that there is a need for such a search operation with TSP in the jails towards Tihar. Where inmates keep making audio or video viral from mobile from time to time. Tobacco is also found in some prisons. If the search is done properly, all such prohibited items will be recovered.

The Tihar Jail administration has launched a departmental inquiry against nine of its officers and wardens for allegedly getting two mobile phones from inmate Sukesh, who is lodged in Rohini Jail. The Tihar prison administration said it has a superintendent, three deputy superintendents, two assistant superintendents, a chief warder and two warders. Of these, the Director General of Tihar Jail has the power to take action against employees up to the Assistant Superintendent in a departmental inquiry. On top of this, departmental action for Deputy Superintendents and Superintendents is handled by the Chief Secretary of State. Six employees have already been suspended in the case. How did the mobile phone reach Sukesh? How come the prison authorities and staff did not know for so many days? In all these cases, a departmental inquiry has been launched against the prison officials and junior staff for their negligence. Strict action can be taken against them from suspension once the investigation is completed.