Tihar Jail News: nbt Unique story on Tihar Jail: Prison Superintendent takes family and friends to restricted area of ​​Tihar Jail

Sources said that the incident took place in Jail No. 3 of Tihar.

A superintendent of Tihar Jail did all this on Janmashtami day

High security took family and friends for a walk in the prison

The jailer was also accused of shooting family and friends at the gallows.

New Delhi:A disturbing case has come to light from Tihar Jail. The allegation is against the jail superintendent of Tihar Jail, who turned the jail into a ‘picnic spot’. He asked his family and friends to do a photo shoot at the gallows, which even prison officials could not attend. This is the first time in the history of Tihar Jail that such an allegation has been leveled against a jailor.



The matter was discussed with Tihar Jail DG Sandeep Goyal. He asked NBT to inform him about it. Sources said that the incident took place in Jail No. 3 of Tihar. The execution frames in Jail No. 3 were closed after four convicts of Nirbhaya gang-rape were hanged on March 20 last year. Only a few prison officials have the right to enter.

According to sources, the jailor’s family and friends had come on Janmashtami day. The jailer showed everyone the high security ward and cell where the terrorist Afzal Guru, who attacked Parliament, was kept for a long time. Four convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape were also kept in this high-security ward before being hanged last year. Now some more dangerous prisoners and terrorists are locked up in this high security ward. Sources say the jailer was hanged anywhere. No one is allowed in the room with the hanging frame. But the jailer also showed the family and friends the place of execution where Afzal Guru and Nirbhaya were convicted of gang rape.

Sources said the superintendent also did photo shoots of family and friends there, which is strictly forbidden. Prison sources say the administration fears any photo leaks on social media. If that happens, it could put the administration in big trouble. A few days back, the Supreme Court had made scathing remarks about the Chandra brothers regarding the Tihar Jail. Earlier, two mobile phones were seized from Sukesh at Rohini Jail.