Tiko – Age, Height, Net Worth

Tiko is a gamer enjoying Fortnite and making content material on the identical title. Discover Tiko Age, Biography, Net Worth, Wiki, Top, Actual Identify, Fortnite, and far more.

Tiko is a properly-identified YouTuber kenned for doing gaming movies on Fortnite whereas utilizing a voice changer the place he seems like a cute little child. Due to his notorious persona and secretive life, he’s a thriller for all his followers and followers. Though he typically drops hints about himself by making a video about his actual voice and different distinctive traits about him. He comes from a gaming background as he is without doubt one of the finest and funniest Fortnite gamers on the market typically even trolling different huge names within the gaming trade together with Ninja.

Tiko Age

Tiko (born August 30, 2004) is 17 years previous as of 2021. He celebrates his birthday on August 30 yearly. His delivery-date leads to his zodiac signal to be Taurus.

Biography: Household, Training

Tiko has not given something particular about his household, siblings, and his training. He solely talks about his gaming life and likes to play video video games lots as seen in his movies on YouTube. Not a lot info will be present in his biography offered by him. In line with his age, he have to be in highschool, however not a lot info is there about him. His actual identify is Jayden and has posted just a few photographs on his Instagram account, and barely talks about his private life.

Tiko’s avatar in Fortnite.

Tiko Net Worth

The web value of Tiko is $600 million as of 2021. By doing stay streaming on Twitch and creating a number of the funniest content material over Fortnite on his YouTube channel he earns his cash. The key supply of his revenue is the monetized content material on his YouTube channel and random donation in his Twitch by his followers and followers. He has lately began his merchandise together with his signature.

Net Worth in 2021 $900 thousand

Profession Info

Tiko’s profession bloomed as a gaming content material creator when he opened his YouTube channel on Dec 28, 2015. He was enjoying completely different video games earlier than attempting out YouTube, however after being a YouTuber he centered totally on the sport Fortnite and is creating humorous and gratifying content material on his channel. His YouTube channel has over 3.50 million subscribers and a few of his well-known movies on his channel are, ‘We Stream sniped ninja with the fishy military!’, ‘Songs I by no means uploaded’, ‘The Fishy problem in Fortnite, and ‘One of the best Fishy on me TikToks!’. Tiko additionally has a second channel on YouTube named Extra Tiko, the place he principally uploads movies on VR video games with humorous commentary.

Tiko is without doubt one of the finest gamers of Fortnite on the market and creates content material filled with high quality which his followers love very a lot. His followers reward him for being a special form of gamer, specializing in making peoples day, fairly attempting to win the sport. He has additionally created some well-known songs like, ‘Banana Diss Monitor’, ‘Fishy On Me’, ‘Fishy Lullaby’, ‘Fishy Fishy Fishy’, and ‘Fishy Can’t Reside With out Water’. He has offered his discord as https://discord.com/invite/tiko.

Top and Weight

Tiko’s peak is assumed to be 5 toes and eight inches for now, due to the restricted info he supplies. His weight is round 57 kg and he appears to put on a pair of glass for his eyesight just isn’t good. He has darkish brown hair and a pair of blue eyes.

Girlfriend and Courting

Tiko doesn’t have a girlfriend and is formally single for now. He’s a sensible gamer making his pastime a dream, so just isn’t combined up in a romantic relationship of any sort.

Spouse and Kids

Tiko remains to be very younger to be married. Therefore he’s not married and has no youngsters.

Fast Wiki and Bio

