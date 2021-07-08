TikTok 20.2.5 APK for Android – Download



TikTok is a short-form video app. It has more than 100 million active monthly users and has taken the world by storm. It was initially known as Musical.ly. The app revolves around sharing 15-second video clips, which are set to music often licensed from artists and record labels.

The app is divided into two main feeds. The default is For You, an algorithmically generated stream of videos kin to Instagram’s Explore page. Swipe left and you’ll find the other, Following, which features uploads from people you choose to follow. TikTok is like a never-ending variety show. Follow creators who make you laugh and enjoy.

You’ll notice to the right of every video a series of icons. The first will take you to the profile of the user who posted it. Then there’s a heart, which functions just like hearts, or likes, on Instagram. Next, are comments, then a right-pointing arrow for sharing individual TikToks to other platforms. Click the arrow if you want to copy the link to a specific TikTok, for example, to share it on iMessage.

New to TikTok

The first thing you’ll need is a pair of headphones. There’s just no way to enjoy TikTok with the sound off. After you download the app, you can immediately start browsing videos. But in order to post any yourself, you need to sign up for an account.

You can make an account using your email, your phone number, or a third-party platform like Facebook. The app automatically assigns you a username.

By default, TikTok accounts are public, meaning anyone can see your profile and view the videos you post. You can adjust these privacy settings in your profile.

TikTok and Big Brands

The app is not only used by lip-syncing 14-year-olds, but also by comedians, athletes, and Big brands. Major corporations like Coca-Cola, Nike, ABC, and Google run advertising campaigns on TikTok. You can also create and share your own created TikToks just for fun or for a global fanbase. Content creators normally use it as a stepping stone for their social media outreach. If you don’t want to install this app then you can visit the TikTok website and enjoy trending videos.