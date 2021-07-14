APK

TikTok (Asia) 20.4.1 APK for Android – Download

More about TikTok (Asia)

Daughter app of famous tiktok formally known as musical.ly. The app is dedicated specifically towards asian community. It has same features as that of tiktok. To know more about using this app and its feature visit our article on tiktok.

Operating System: Android

Price: Free

Technical file information

  • Package name:
    com.ss.android.ugc.trill
  • Version:
    20.4.1 (200401)
  • File size:
    87.8 MB
  • Updated:
    July 14, 2021
  • Minimum Android version:
    Android 4.4 (Kitkat, API 19)
  • Screen DPI:
    nodpi
  • Architecture:
    armeabi-v7a
  • MD5:
    3f0e2a38fb2fd09d30b9725a89dc3dfa
  • SHA1:
    14ae2ba93f7ea0d731d74a50df1e1e52be18602a

