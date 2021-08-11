TikTok becomes most downloaded app in 2020, defeats Facebook and other social media apps

The Chinese app Tiktok, famous for short videos, has been the most downloaded app worldwide in 2020. It has achieved this feat by beating social media apps like Facebook and WhatsApp. This has been said in the survey of Nikkei Asia. Nikkei Asia has prepared this report based on data from analytics platform App Any.

According to the report, Tiktok was at the fourth position in the list of most downloaded apps in 2019. This time it has made the highest jump since 2018. The special thing is that Tiktok is facing a ban in many countries including India. Despite this, the Chinese app has achieved this feat. The report states that TikTok has been the most downloaded in the US in 2020.

Facebook included four apps in the top-5: According to the report, Facebook is in second place after Tiktok in the top-15 most downloaded apps. In this list, WhatsApp is at third place, Instagram is fourth and Facebook Messenger is at fifth place. All these three apps are from Facebook itself. However, in 2020 its messaging app Messenger has slipped to fifth place.

Facebook continues to dominate in Asia: If we talk about the region, then Facebook’s presence in Asia remains intact. Except China, all other Asian countries have topped in terms of Facebook downloads. While Tiktok has been at number two. In China, the Chinese version of Tiktok has been in the first place in terms of douin downloads.

India had imposed restrictions after the border dispute: Last year, after a border dispute, the Indian government had banned more than 200 apps linked to Chinese companies. It also included Tiktok. Apart from this, the government also included many popular apps including Alibaba Group’s UCWeb, UC News, PUBG. Before the ban, as of mid-2020, Tiktok had more than 200 million users in India.

Tiktok was launched in 2016: The short video app Tiktok was launched in 2016. It has become very popular in the last five years. In January 2021, Tiktok had more than 68 crore monthly active users all over the world. As of April 2020, Tiktok had over 200 billion downloads.





