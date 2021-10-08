TikTok is coming to LG’s recent smart TVs

The TV maker has announced that TikTok has launched an app for LG’s 2020 and 2021 smart TVs. The app came with a firmware update on these recent webOS 5.0 and webOS 6.0 models, which debuted on October 7, but will also come to older 2019 TVs in the coming months.

In its press release, LG did not specify in which regions the TikTok app would be available. This is notable because TikTok’s smart TV apps for Samsung TV, Android TV and Fire TV are focused on European countries such as the UK, France and Germany. . Meanwhile in the US, TikTok last year released the more limited “More on TikTok” app on Fire TV devices. We’ve reached out to both LG and TikTok and asked in which regions the new Smart TV app will be available.

Considering how optimized TikTok is for portrait-oriented mobile viewing, it won’t look great on a living room TV. But it is understood that TikTok is trying to reach a wider audience with its Smart TV app, as well as tap into the high advertising rates associated with watching TV, Etiquette previously reported.