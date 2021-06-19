Tiktok Launches New Feature Now Easy For Creators To Connect With Fans – TikTok brings new feature, users and creators will get this special opportunity

Chinese language quick-video making app TikTok has formally launched a new query and reply function that will present users and creators with new methods to attach. Within the video, users will have the ability to designate their feedback as questions, which will be labeled as questions within the feedback part. TikTok mentioned in a press release that it makes it simpler for a creator to rapidly establish and reply to questions within the feedback of their movies. With this, creators can reply questions with feedback in addition to reply questions with replies obtained on the video.

The new video will hyperlink again to the unique the place the query was beforehand requested. This function is out there on each pre-recorded and stay movies. Questions and solutions kind an enormous a part of the dialog on TikTok. Video viewers ask inquiries to study extra a couple of creator and learn in-depth content material in addition to creators reply questions from video viewers to attach immediately with communities.

TikTok mentioned {that a} query and reply associated profile hyperlink will even be added to the creators’ profile bios, which serves to separate the query and reply web page, the place all questions and solutions are aggregated. Users will have the ability to browse the questions and solutions first and then submit new questions immediately from the Q&A web page. The query and reply options will even be accessible stay, enabling creators to rapidly view questions and solutions of their stream chats from a separate panel, the corporate mentioned. The corporate additionally mentioned that the video query and reply function is out there for users with creator accounts.

Chinese language quick-video making app TikTok not too long ago agreed to pay $92 million to settle a lawsuit filed within the US over privateness violations. In keeping with a report, the lawsuit claims that TikTok collects extremely delicate private knowledge to trace users and use them to broadcast commercials which can be helpful or helpful to them.