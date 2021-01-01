TikTok Lite 19.8.3 APK for Android – Download



TikTok Lite version comes in smaller file size, stripped-down of features, and meant for folks over slower 3G or 2G data networks. The size of the lite app has been reduced down to 30MB on install compared to the 300MB of the original app. This is a huge bonus especially when your phone is running on l0w space.

When you first open the app the interface of both the apps looks similar. You can access the videos through the home button and next to it are the four options — search, upload, notification, and profile. You can still cycle through the videos by swiping up and visit the uploader’s profile by swiping left. Same as the original app.

TikTok Lite for Smaller Phones

If your phone is running low on memory then this Liter version of TikTok will be your perfect companion to see videos. You can download this app instantly by clicking on the download button above. Install the APK file once the download finishes. Open the app login and you will start seeing videos from regional creators.

TikTok Lite will quickly adapt to your taste to offer the most relevant, interesting, and fun videos to scroll through. The TikTok app has a circular icon with a black background while the Lite version has a square one with a white background. Other app settings include Blocklist, Digital Wellbeing, LivePhoto, Wallet, and a few more.

The recording option is also absent in Tik Tok lite. Further, privacy options are also very few. Tikcode is absent. TikTok Lite cuts down on most of the features to reduce its size and gives you only two options — Copy Link and Report when scrolling a video. While the absence of features like Duet and React make sense.

Read more about the Liter version to get an in-depth analysis. While you are here don’t forget to rate and review the app to let others know if you liked how it works and performs.