TikTok settles lawsuit over its original text-to-speech voice

TikTok has agreed to settle a lawsuit with voice actress Bev Standing, who said she was behind the app’s original text-to-speech voice. Standing sued TikTok in May, saying the app was using his voice without permission. A robotic version of Standing’s voice-like sound had been in the app for months, which felt like every other video from the time.

A lawyer for Standing said the settlement was still being finalized and details about the payments could not be disclosed. “They have reached an amicable resolution,” Robert Siglimpaglia, who represents the standings, said in a phone call. ledge. Sciglimpaglia said that TikTok will license the voice of the standings as part of the agreement, but it is up to TikTok whether it uses it. TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Standing said that his voice was to be used for the Chinese translation.

It seems like the standing voice is being used by TikTok for the first time due to some weird mixups. Standing said that he had made recordings for the text-to-speech feature “several years ago”, but that they were to be used for translations of Chinese texts. No one else should have used them. But somehow, her voice has made its way to TikTok, where it has become a ubiquitous presence.

“No matter what I do, I believe it’s going to affect my business,” Standing told Wire those days.

TikTok never confirmed that it used Standing’s voice, but the feature certainly sounded like it. About two weeks after the lawsuit was filed, TikTok’s text-to-speech voice changed. Instead of a strange monotone recording of standings, it turned into a sound that is constantly upbeat. One assumes that Tiktok did a copyright check on it.

Update September 29th, 6:15pm ET: Updated with comment from counsel for the standings.