TikTok Trend: Eating Frozen Honey and Risking Ill Effects



“When you eat something that is so high in sugar, you’re going to have an equally high insulin response, which often causes you to have that high sugar and then get really shaky as your blood sugar drops,” he said. declared Mrs Rueven.

Mr Ramirez, who has around 5.5 million followers on TikTok, said he has no plans to start a trend. He had seen many people eating delicate cylindrical candies on YouTube videos devoted to Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, or ASMR, but had failed to create his own version of the candy.

He later learned that honey could help create the gooey texture he was looking for. He placed some in a small bottle, froze it, recorded himself eating it, and then read subscriber comments asking him what he had just eaten.

Two days later, he revealed his secret to his audience. “This stuff is just honey,” he said.

From there, other TikTok creators curious about the texture filmed their own ASMR-style videos.

Eloise Fouladgar, who has around 3.6 million followers on the app, said she only takes a bite of the cold sweetness. She wanted to try it first, she said, because everyone loved it.

“I was really worried at first because I was like, ‘This is so hit and miss, but it looks satisfying at the same time,’” Ms Fouladgar said, adding that her boyfriend had tried it and was doing it. felt ill afterwards.

When 20-year-old Daniella Shaba first tried it, she said the initial bite was cold, but then the honey melted in her mouth and the chewy ooze tasted great. Ms. Shaba owns a confectionery business and has infused her own products into the mix.