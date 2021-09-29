TikTok wants more advertising dollars, and it has a new plan to get it
There is a problem of advertising in Tiktok. To help deal with this, the company introduced a new plan on Tuesday.
Over the years, homemade videos that work more or less like ads have garnered hundreds of millions of views on the app – and in many of those cases, TikTok hasn’t earned a dime.
In June, singer Walker Hayes posted a video of himself dancing with his daughter to his country pop song “Fancy Like,” which prominently checks out the restaurant chain Applebee’s. The clip inspired the copycat video and led to Applebee’s television campaign featuring the song.
Last year, Nathan Apodaka, a TikTok user posting as 420doggface208, went viral with a clip of him riding a skateboard while swirling ocean spray cran-raspberry juice to the strains of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” That video garnered over 80 million views, and Ocean Spray expressed its gratitude by sending a cranberry-red pickup truck full of jugs of Ocean Spray to Mr. Apodaka.
TikTok executives on Tuesday announced new initiatives to persuade companies and advertising agencies to buy space on the app during its first TikTok World event, a virtual presentation aimed at the marketing industry. The company said it is rolling out an automated system to act as a sort of matchmaker, bringing advertisers and content creators closer together, giving TikTok a better opportunity to catch up with other social media companies. that have generated more advertising revenue.
TikTok officially opened itself up to paid ads more than a year ago, but many companies have been wary of it. According to a survey of over 900 marketing professionals conducted by research firm Kantar, TikTok is the least trusted major social media platform after Instagram, YouTube, Google and Facebook, although trust is growing.
TikTok’s young audiences are concerned about the company’s record on privacy as well as leading to dangerous content. While the app has garnered the good craze associated with sorority fashion, it has also set off vandalism and the food craze with negative side effects.
According to a recent review of 300 companies by research group WARC, half of the major brands, including Nestle and Audi, have no TikTok presence. Some companies cite a hangover from TikTok’s feud with the Trump administration in late 2020 over security and censorship concerns related to its owner, Chinese company ByteDance. Others say they worry the Chinese government may start cracking down on the app, just as it has recently imposed limits on video games.
At Tuesday’s event, TikTok executives and content creators discussed how the company plans to make its growing advertising platform safer, easier and more expansive. Officials said that in response to one of the advertising industry’s biggest fears — ads appearing next to useless content — TikTok will begin analyzing videos, audio clips and text for risk, using technology and content moderators. taxes, officials said.
TikTok will also introduce features that companies can use to control who they target with ads and how often those users view ads. Jia Cao, TikTok’s head of product strategy, said the new tools will give advertising executives a better idea of how many people are likely to see their ads, giving them a better idea of how far their budget will go on TikTok.
“It’s an old technology on a new medium, and it will be interesting for the world’s traditional agencies to embrace it,” he said.
TikTok has been popular in the United States for less than five years, but it has spawned a cultural economy that includes alliances of influencers, marketing agencies entirely dedicated to the platform, and, Week said, over a billion monthly users. World.
Without the app, musician Lil Nas X probably wouldn’t have been a Grammy winner, walking the Met Gala footsteps in golden armor. Leggings won’t be flying off shelves, and trend-watchers won’t struggle to understand what “chewy” beauty really means.
“A lot of this virality is coming from users sharing this with other users,” said Jeremy Yang, an assistant professor at Harvard Business School who researches TikTok as a doctoral candidate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. he said. “You’re more likely to share a post from an influencer with a friend than an ad posted by a company.”
Jordan Fox, head of laundry service advertising agency, said some companies are still figuring out how to appear on TikTok.
“Although the tools are much better now than they were 12 months ago, they are still evolving, and the same is probably true for reporting and data as well,” he said. “It’s not a reason not to be present on that platform, but it’s a reason to think about budget allocation on that platform versus others.”
When Blake Chandley, TikTok’s president of global business solutions, joined the company in 2019 after more than a decade at Facebook, the app only had a few dozen advertisers. He said that amid the pandemic, TikTok has become a serious competitor to television and other platforms. It now has hundreds of thousands of advertisers, he said.
Advertising accounts for the “lion’s share” of TikTok’s revenue, Mr Chandley said, adding that the company is also testing subscriptions and tipping. And yet, TikTok generated less than $1.3 billion in annual ad sales in the United States, compared to $2.2 billion for Twitter, $2.6 billion for LinkedIn, and $48 billion for Facebook and Instagram, according to research firm eMarketer. According to.
This year, the share of people exposed to ads on TikTok nearly doubled to 37 percent from 19 percent last year, according to Kantar, who surveyed more than 14,500 people across 23 regions.
The platform was considered to have the most entertaining ads – but more people complained that they were facing too many of them on the app. As it tries to lure in high-paying ads, the company is aware of the danger of breaking the flow of social media.
“We don’t want to disrupt the experience,” said Mr. Chandley. “We want users to see an ad and go, ‘That was amazing,’ no, ‘I saw this because it was in my feed.'”
