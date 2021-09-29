TikTok wants more advertising dollars, and it has a new plan to get it

There is a problem of advertising in Tiktok. To help deal with this, the company introduced a new plan on Tuesday.

Over the years, homemade videos that work more or less like ads have garnered hundreds of millions of views on the app – and in many of those cases, TikTok hasn’t earned a dime.

In June, singer Walker Hayes posted a video of himself dancing with his daughter to his country pop song “Fancy Like,” which prominently checks out the restaurant chain Applebee’s. The clip inspired the copycat video and led to Applebee’s television campaign featuring the song.

Last year, Nathan Apodaka, a TikTok user posting as 420doggface208, went viral with a clip of him riding a skateboard while swirling ocean spray cran-raspberry juice to the strains of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” That video garnered over 80 million views, and Ocean Spray expressed its gratitude by sending a cranberry-red pickup truck full of jugs of Ocean Spray to Mr. Apodaka.