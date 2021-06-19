TikTok’s Owner, ByteDance, Says C.E.O. Zhang Yiming Will Resign

Zhang Yiming, who helped discovered TikTok’s mother or father firm, the Chinese language web conglomerate ByteDance, and turned it right into a globe-straddling big, will step down as chief govt on the finish of the yr to deal with long-term technique, he wrote in a letter to staff dated Wednesday.

ByteDance’s co-founder and head of human assets, Liang Rubo, will take the reins as chief govt.

“After handing over my position as C.E.O., and eradicating myself from the tasks of each day administration, I’ll have the area to discover long-term methods, organizational tradition and social duty, with a extra goal perspective on the corporate,” Mr. Zhang wrote.

Mr. Zhang, 38, can also be ByteDance’s chairman. The letter, which ByteDance posted on its web site, didn’t deal with whether or not the management transition would have an effect on his position in that place.