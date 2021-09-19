TikTok’s parent ByteDance has added a time limit for children under the age of 14 to its video app in China

The Chinese version of popular short video app TikTok, known as Douyin, will limit users in China who are under the age of 14 to 40 minutes a day, parent company ByteDance said on Saturday. Said in a blog post.

The app’s youth mode puts it in line with the Chinese government’s new restrictions on access to video games for young children. The company said teens under the age of 14 will be able to use Douyin between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., but will not be able to use the app outside that window. The rules will apply to “real-name authenticated users” under the age of 14, and the company encourages parents to help their children complete the real-name authentication process, or when prompted by the app. Activate youth mode.

The Chinese government is focusing on reducing the amount of time Chinese teens spend online, which it considers harmful. Last month, its National Press and Publications Administration unveiled new rules that restrict Chinese citizens under the age of 18 to play online games only between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and holidays. Officials have instructed game companies and platforms such as Douyin to use real name recognition for all their users; This process requires users to provide a phone number and other identification to access the online game.

ByteDance said that the content available to users in Youth Mode will now include educational content such as “interesting popular science experiments, exhibitions in museums and galleries, scenic views across the country, interpretations of historical knowledge, and more.”