Till now no Indian has scored a century in his 100th Test, Virat Kohli has a chance to create history; English batsmen are on top, see full list

The first Test of the 2-match series between India and Sri Lanka is to be played from 4 March 2022 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Where India would like to improve their position in the World Test Championship by winning this match.

At the same time, Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, would also like to end the drought of his centuries. This Test match is also special for Virat Kohli, because as soon as he landed in Mohali, he will complete his Test cricket hundred, that is, Virat Kohli will become India’s 12th and overall 70th cricketer to play 100 or more Test matches.

Even if Virat Kohli scores a century in his 100th Test match, he will still create history. Virat Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 with a match against West Indies. Under his leadership, Team India rose from number 7 to number one.

Till date no Indian batsman has been able to score a century in his 100th Test match. At the same time, the former captain of the Australian cricket team Ricky Ponting He is the only batsman in the world who scored 2 centuries in his 100th Test. Talking about scoring a century in the hundredth Test, so far only 9 batsmen have been able to do this feat.

Of these, three are from England. Pakistan and South Africa have 2-2 batsmen. One batsman each from Australia and West Indies has also achieved this feat. England’s Joe Root holds the record for scoring the most runs in the hundredth Test. Joe Root He scored 218 runs during the match against India in Chennai on 5 February 2021.

These are the batsmen who scored a century in their hundredth test.

player Country opposition team Run Field date Colin Cowdrey England Australia 104 Birmingham 11 July 1968 Javed Miandad Pakistan Bharat 145 Lahore 01 December 1989 Gordon Greenidge West Indies England 149 St. John’s 12 April 1990 alec stewart England West Indies 105 manchester 03 August 2000 Inzamam-ul-Haq Pakistan Bharat 184 Bangalore 24 March 2005 Ricky Ponting Australia South Africa 120 Sydney 02 Jan 2006 Ricky Ponting Australia South Africa 143 not out Sydney 02 Jan 2006 Graeme Smith South Africa England 131 Oval 19 July 2012 Hashim Amla South Africa Sri Lanka 134 johannesburg 12 January 2017 Joe Root England Bharat 218 Chennai 05 February 2021

