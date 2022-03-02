Till now no Indian has scored a century in his 100th Test, Virat Kohli has a chance to create history; English batsmen are on top, see full list
The first Test of the 2-match series between India and Sri Lanka is to be played from 4 March 2022 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Where India would like to improve their position in the World Test Championship by winning this match.
At the same time, Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, would also like to end the drought of his centuries. This Test match is also special for Virat Kohli, because as soon as he landed in Mohali, he will complete his Test cricket hundred, that is, Virat Kohli will become India’s 12th and overall 70th cricketer to play 100 or more Test matches.
Even if Virat Kohli scores a century in his 100th Test match, he will still create history. Virat Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 with a match against West Indies. Under his leadership, Team India rose from number 7 to number one.
Till date no Indian batsman has been able to score a century in his 100th Test match. At the same time, the former captain of the Australian cricket team Ricky Ponting He is the only batsman in the world who scored 2 centuries in his 100th Test. Talking about scoring a century in the hundredth Test, so far only 9 batsmen have been able to do this feat.
Of these, three are from England. Pakistan and South Africa have 2-2 batsmen. One batsman each from Australia and West Indies has also achieved this feat. England’s Joe Root holds the record for scoring the most runs in the hundredth Test. Joe Root He scored 218 runs during the match against India in Chennai on 5 February 2021.
These are the batsmen who scored a century in their hundredth test.
|player
|Country
|opposition team
|Run
|Field
|date
|Colin Cowdrey
|England
|Australia
|104
|Birmingham
|11 July 1968
|Javed Miandad
|Pakistan
|Bharat
|145
|Lahore
|01 December 1989
|Gordon Greenidge
|West Indies
|England
|149
|St. John’s
|12 April 1990
|alec stewart
|England
|West Indies
|105
|manchester
|03 August 2000
|Inzamam-ul-Haq
|Pakistan
|Bharat
|184
|Bangalore
|24 March 2005
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|South Africa
|120
|Sydney
|02 Jan 2006
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|South Africa
|143 not out
|Sydney
|02 Jan 2006
|Graeme Smith
|South Africa
|England
|131
|Oval
|19 July 2012
|Hashim Amla
|South Africa
|Sri Lanka
|134
|johannesburg
|12 January 2017
|Joe Root
|England
|Bharat
|218
|Chennai
|05 February 2021
