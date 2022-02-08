Till when will Prachi hide the truth of pregnancy, Ranbir will raise his hand in anger

In Kumkum bhagya, Ranbir will ask Prachi why she hid her pregnancy from her. On which Prachi will give a shocking statement to him.

Ekta Kapoor’s show Kumkum Bhagya is back on its track. Viewers have started liking this show again. These days Prachi is worried about her pregnancy in the show and is hiding it from Ranbir. But Ranbir suspects that Prachi is hiding something from him. In the coming episodes, Ranbir will be able to find out about Prachi’s pregnancy.

Ranbir will find Prachi’s medicines and read the name of the medicine and see about it on the internet. By which she will know that pregnant women eat this medicine. After which he will go to Prachi angrily and question her. He will ask Prachi why did she hide about her pregnancy from her. On which Prachi will give a shocking statement to him.

Prachi will tell him that she is not pregnant and that she never wants to be the mother of Ranbir’s child. On which Ranbir will get enraged and will slap Prachi. In the upcoming episode, Ranbir will go to Prachi and apologize for his actions.

Ranbir is happy to learn that Prachi is about to become the mother of his child. However, Prachi denies this. She will break Ranbir’s heart by saying that she is not going to be the mother of Ranbir’s child. Prachi will tell Ranbir that he has to concentrate on his career and life now. Hearing this from Prachi, Ranbir’s heart will be broken and he will leave from there.

Let us tell you that this show has made its place in the TRP list. After the departure of Abhi and Pragya, the TRP of this show started falling. But the track of Prachi and Ranbir is slowly getting liked by the audience.